Should I take the covid vaccine?

I heard over the radio that the COVID-19 Vaccine will soon be available in Nigeria. I was very happy about this because of the belief that I would be protected from the terrible scourge which had claimed many lives. However, some of my friends advised me that because the injection is very dangerous, I should not take it. Kindly advise me on this.

Confused (by SMS)

International pharmaceutical companies have insisted on strict production systems to make sure that all vaccines are as safe as possible. In addition, safety has been a top priority as government agencies work with vaccine manufacturers to develop and authorise a COVID-19 vaccine. In line with this, all vaccines had gone through clinical trials to test safety and effectiveness.

In addition, those with allergies, especially severe ones are advised to discuss with their doctors who can assess their suitability or otherwise for the vaccine. Overall, the vaccine has so far shown a very good prospect in the battle against the COVID19 and should be embraced by all.

