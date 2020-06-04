How malaria can take a toll on you

NEARLY half of the world’s population has been at risk of malaria infection, with cases of mortalities occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a news sheet citing the World Malaria Report, released in December 2019, stated that the disease burden of malaria in 2018 was 228 million cases, while 231 million cases were recorded in 2017.

The estimated number of malaria deaths, as disclosed by WHO in 2018 stood at 405,000, with 416,000 deaths in 2017.

Presently, studies have shown that the disease burden of malaria is higher in the African region. In 2018, Africa had 93 per cent of malaria cases and 94 per cent of malaria deaths. Nigeria accounted for up to 25 per cent of the global cases and deaths.

“Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes called “malaria vectors,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), revealed.

According to the NCDC, there are five parasite species of plasmodium that cause malaria in humans, and two of the species pose the greatest threat.

“P. falciparum is the most prevalent malaria parasite on the African continent, responsible for most malaria-related deaths globally. The other, P. vivax is the dominant malaria parasite in most countries outside of Sub-Saharan Africa,” it stated.

More also, a medical officer at Ring Road State Hospital, Dr Funke Adeyi Okunade, speaking on the development and the cycle of malaria, disclosed that the infected anopheles mosquito carries the plasmodium parasite and when the mosquito bites, the parasite is released into the individual’s blood stream.

“The parasite then travels to the liver where they mature. After some days, the mature parasite re-enters the bloodstream and infects the red blood cells. It continues to lay egg and multiplies inside these red blood cells until they burst and cause malaria infection or symptoms,” she explained.

Dr Okunade, who noted that the infection is transmitted from one person to another, disclosed that children less than five years, people with poor immunity and underlying illnesses are at higher risk of developing malaria.

She added: “a person can also be infected with malaria if transfused with an infected blood or transmission could occur in pregnancy from mother to her fetus.”

According to the expert, transmission of malaria can also be influenced by climatic conditions like rainfall, temperature and humidity that affect the number and survival of mosquitoes.

Dr Okunade also stated that a dirty environment could also increase its transmission, thereby increasing the risk of contracting malaria. According to her, improper disposal of refuse, stagnant water, unprotected window and door outlets can increase the risk of coming down with malaria.

She explained that the symptoms of malaria include fever, chills and sweats, headaches, muscle or generalised body aches, nausea and vomiting, weakness, bitterness in the mouth, poor appetite, anaemia, delirium or confusion, difficulty in breathing, kidney failure, convulsion and in severe cases, death.

The medical officer further pointed out some ways to prevent malaria, which include the use of insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying with insecticides, prophylactic use of anti-malaria medications for people travelling to endemic regions and wearing of long sleeves for children less than five years, malaria chemo prevention.

Speaking on the treatment modalities for malaria, Dr Okunade said that Artemisin-based combination therapy is the best for Plasmodium falciparum but that it is administered after the presence of malaria has been confirmed through laboratory tests.

“An infected person may need hospital admission depending on severity, whether pregnant or with background medical history. However, early diagnosis and treatment reduces the disease severity, transmission and death prevention,” she said.

