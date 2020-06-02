$10m bribery scandal: Reps ask security agencies to investigate CUPP spokesman

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to refer the $10 million bribery allegations levelled against the House of Representatives to the appropriate security agencies for criminal investigation and activate processes for requisite redress against the spokesman of the Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of the recommendations in the report by the ad-hoc committee chaired by Honourable Henry Nwawuba on May 28, 2020.

While giving synopsis of the report, Hon Gibeon Goroki who spoke on behalf of the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Nwawuba, noted that the report was the result of a resolution of the House.

He, however, observed that the invited party refused to show up for the investigative hearing to substantiate his claims, stating that the matter was already under litigation.

To this end, the House resolved to “institute a legal action for criminal libel, misinformation and criminal defamation of character with the appropriate institutions, against Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP).”

In the same vein, the House resolved to “petition the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo and the circumstances surrounding the order procured by Ikenga and CUPP.”

The House also urged media organisations to ensure due diligence in research and investigative journalism especially when dealing with matters and issues that could lead to a breach of the peace in the polity.