The Federal Government, on Tuesday, assured all the accredited monitors of the N-Power scheme of its readiness to pay the outstanding two-month salaries within the next 72 hours.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who gave the assurance via a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director (Media), Mrs Rhoda Iliya, disclosed that all approvals have been made and processes for payment triggered.

“Monitors of N-Power are expected to receive alerts of their payments for the months of March and April, 2020 within the next 72 hours, while the process of May is ongoing,” the statement read.

The statement read: “She (Minister) stated that the delay for the payment was due to the change in Government policy of migration from the REMITA platform system to the GIFMIS system of payment which requires offloading the beneficiaries into the new system before finally uploading, reviewing and final payment by the Social Investment Programme (SIP).

“The Minister regrets any inconveniences caused by this delay towards the payment of the Monitors of N-Power, who have proven their mantle as patriotic Nigerians.

“I assure all beneficiaries that GIFMIS is already uploading beneficiaries into the system and hopefully within the next 72 hours, all beneficiaries will start to receive their alerts,” the statement read.

