Satellite cable: Reps begin probe of non-implementation of pay-as-you-go package

Chairman, House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the non-implementation of the pay-as-you-go package by satellite providers in the country, Hon. Unyime Idem, on Tuesday, assured Nigerians of justice.

Hon. Idem who gave the assurance while giving update on the closed-door meeting held after the inauguration of the committee in Abuja after the inauguration of the committee by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Hon. Idem (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) who doubles as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communication said that the matter before the committee affected vast majority of Nigerians.

“As chairman of this Ad-hoc Committee, I want to assure Nigerians that their interests will be protected.

“When I moved the motion on the floor of the House, I stated that in the business of this nature, the customers should be given the right to choose what they want.

“We have interacted with Nigerians and what they want is pay-as-you-go, so that when they are out of their respective locations, their subscriptions can be there and they will make use of it when they return.

“We are here to defend our constituents who happen to be the consumers; based on the inauguration today, I can tell Nigerians that justice will be done at the end of the day,” he said.

Hon. Edem explained that the Committee was ready to step on toes in the bid to satisfy interests of over 100 million constituents who elected members of the House of Representatives based on courage and boldness and that would be brought to play,” he assured.

The lawmaker said all stakeholders including the regulators and service providers would be invited to deliberate on ways to open up the sector, adding that all the bottlenecks will be critically looked into with the view to liberalise it for more the benefits of interested Nigerians.

