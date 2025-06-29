Omokri claims Peter Obi sent him CV to be Atiku’s 2019 running mate, shares evidence

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, sent him a résumé in 2018 in a bid to become Atiku Abubakar’s running mate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Omokri made the claim in a post on X, stating that he was compelled to release the alleged email after a supporter of Obi publicly accused him of lying.

He explained that the email was sent unsolicited and that Obi persistently contacted him, seeking support to secure the vice-presidential ticket.

According to him, he would not have made the email public if his integrity had not been questioned.

In the post, Omokri shared a screenshot of the alleged email dated October 8, 2018, with the subject “RESUME.”

In the email, Obi allegedly expressed appreciation for Omokri’s support and stated that he had been directed by a political figure to forward his résumé for consideration.

Omokri noted that the email came four days before Obi was officially announced as Atiku’s running mate.

While maintaining the authenticity of his claim, he challenged Obi to deny the email if it were fake or AI-generated, warning that he possessed more damaging evidence if necessary.

He wrote, “Dear Citizens of Nigeria.

“Please find attached an email sent to me by Peter Obi at 6:13 PM on Monday, October 8, 2018. Four days after this email was sent, Peter Obi was announced as Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s running mate on Friday, October 12, 2018.

“I am sure very reasonable and objective Nigerians can read his email, follow the timeline, and draw whatever inference they want.

“My ONLY motive in publishing this evidence is to establish that I did not lie. I would not have considered publishing this email if a Peter Obi surrogate had not called me a liar on a popular podcast.

“Everything I said during my interview is true and can be backed up with DOCUMENTARY evidence.

“If this email is fake or AI generated, then I challenge Mr. Obi to deny it, and I will publish even more damning evidence, although it is not my desire to do so.

“However, even if I am nothing, at least I am a meticulous record keeper.

“Thank you all, and may God bless Nigeria, as well as you, and your loved ones.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE