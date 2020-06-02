JUST IN: We have not relaxed ban on religious activities, 8pm to 5am curfew still in force, says Oyo govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its position public after a two-hour online meeting.

The statement added that the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force is still evaluating the situation in the state and, therefore, would not be able to follow the decision by the Presidential Task Force, which relaxed the ban on religious gathering and the curfew.

It explained that the position was informed by the ongoing risk, situation analysis being undertaken by a team of experts.

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force wishes to alert the public that the ban on religious gathering remains in force in the state. The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on the state as a result of the ravaging pandemic will also remain in force until further notice.

“This is because the Task Force is awaiting a risk, situation analysis report by a team of experts earlier commissioned to do so.

“The report is expected at the end of the week and it is only after the report has been analysed by the Task Force that it can be in a position to make further clarifications,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Task Force will always make its decisions in relation to the behavioral patterns of the novel Coronavirus in its domain, relying on science, logic and data, assuring residents that the state is leaving no stone unturned in curtailing the spread of the dreaded virus.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task Force will on Wednesday commence the community testing for COVID-19, with the aim of determining the behaviour of the virus in the state.

The statement indicated that the exercise, which is scheduled to hold in 10 locations, will kick off in three different sites in Ibadan on Wednesday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story