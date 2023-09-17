Cinematographer, Lanre Are, has shared insights into his career that has spanned over two decades.

In an interview with R, he described himself as a born filmmaker who started his journey professionally in 2000.

Speaking about how his passion for cinematography ignited his journey, Are, who described himself as a self-taught professional filmmaker, revealed that he had no formal training.

When asked about his training, he declared, “nobody trained me” adding that, “I chose it because that is where my passion lies. I just want to keep illuminating the silver screen

Sharing his perspective on Nollywood’s growth, Are said:, “It is shaping our industry to a better position in the world. I think the continuous rise and growth of the industry reflects the hard work many people have put into it.”

For young filmmakers eager to make their mark, the filmmaker said: “Take your career seriously and be dedicated towards your passion, believe me, that passion will bring you fame and money.”

Among his projects, he mentioned his roles as a camera operator and steadicam operator on “Far From Home,” steadicam operator on “Battle on Buka Streets,” DOP on “Progressive Tailors Club,” camera operator on “My Village People,” and camera operator and steadicam operator on “Set Up 2.” Additionally, he served as the DOP on “Sibe,” “Gulder Ultimate Search,” and the “Indomie Hero Documentary,” among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE