Gospel artiste, Folabi Nuel, has graced the music world with his latest masterpiece, the love album “Bobibi.”

Featuring sensational vocal talents, Johnny Drille and Timi Dakolo, this album not only celebrates the profound beauty of love but also marks a remarkable bridge between the realms of gospel and secular music.

As the calendar pages turned to September, “Bobibi” made its much-anticipated debut, leaving listeners enchanted by its lyrical depth and musical finesse.

According to him, the title of the album holds a special significance as it is a dedication to Folabi Nuel’s wife, celebrating their one-year anniversary of a love story that is both inspiring and unwavering.

With “Bobibi,” he demonstrates his versatility by blending Gospel themes with the universal language of love.

This feat, according to him, attests to his talent and ability to transcend genre boundaries.

On the choice of Johnny Drille and Dakolo, he said the collaboration showcases the harmonious convergence of two distinct musical worlds, delivering a message of love that resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

“Timi Dakolo, a chart-topping artiste in his own right, lends his soulful voice to “Falling in love,” a track that elevates “Bobibi” to new heights. Together, we infuse the album with a timeless quality, making it a treasure trove of musical excellence.”

“What sets this album apart is its ability to evoke emotions that are both profound and deeply personal. The album resonates with listeners on a spiritual level, even as it finds its place in the secular music space.”

Expressing his thoughts on the album’s unique journey, he said, “Music is a universal language, and ‘Bobibi’ is a testament to the power of love and faith. It’s about bringing people together, celebrating love, and sharing a message of hope.”





