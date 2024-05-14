The Edo State Police Command has provided details regarding the recent abduction of Dangote Cement Company workers.

The workers, who were travelling in a Coaster bus from Okpella in the Etsako West Local Government Area, were kidnapped at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation with Channels Television. He revealed that operations to rescue the kidnapped workers are actively ongoing.

The abduction occurred in the Etsako East Local Government Area. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Divisional Police Officer of the Okpella Division promptly mobilised a team of operatives to conduct a bush-combing exercise in search of the victims.

The rescue efforts have been bolstered by the involvement of soldiers, vigilantes, and hunters, who have joined the police in the search operation. According to Nwabuzor, some of the kidnap victims have already been rescued.

Read police statement on the incident:

Tuesday 14th May, 2024.

The Director News,

EDO STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE

● Attack On A Commercial Bus And Kidnap Of Passengers At Okpella in Edo State.

On 13th May 2024 at about 2200hrs the Divisional Police Officer of Okpella Division, Edo State received a distress call from the head of security to Dangote Cement Factory Okpella, Edo State that at about 1800hrs a bus conveying Dangote Cement workers from the factory moving to Okpella Town was attacked by the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers and took some passengers into the bush.

Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer mobilized his Operatives, Vigilantes group, and the Hunters into the forest for a vigorous bush combing operations to rescue the victims unhurt and to arrest the kidnappers.

In the process, one Omoba “M” whose other names are unknown was rescued, and at a look, it was discovered that he was with some bullet injuries on the back, shot by the hoodlums. He was immediately rushed to Halimatu Musa Hospital for medical attention

Meanwhile, one other victim who was earlier shot at the point of the attack and another victim one Victor Okon, were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, mni gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer Okpella Division, the Vigilantes group and the Hunters to intensified the bush combing exercise in ensuring a speedy rescue of the remaining victims and to effect the arrest of the kidnappers.The CP gave this directive during his visit to Dangote Cement Factory Okpella and the Halimatu Musa Hospital, where he met with the injured victims of the kidnap.

E-SIGNED

SP CHIDI NWABUZOR, Anipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

EDO STATE COMMAND.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE