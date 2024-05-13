Gunmen abducted an unspecified number of Dangote staff, leaving several workers injured after a gunshot at Okpella in Edo, a town near Okene (Kogi state).

The workers who work at Dangote Cements were returning from work Monday evening when they were ambushed by suspected bandits at Okpella in Edo, a town near Okene (Kogi state).

An eyewitness said, ”Many people were wounded; other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A coaster bus filled with staff was attacked at Okpella. Kidnappers,”

“They kidnapped our whole staff bus. Kidnappers took our staff.”

Michael Odofin, a spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, confirmed the attack and abduction.

“I cannot give any details right now. The attack is still fresh. We have no one killed,” said Mr Odofin.

