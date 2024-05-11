Osun State First Lady, Mrs Titilola Adeleke has recently been winning accolades.

The soft-spoken woman, who welcomed Senator Oluremi Tinubu recently to Osun State for the flag off of the Alternative High School for Girls received a double honour a few days ago.

In recognition of her firm commitment and resilience to educational development, Mrs Adeleke will be officially decorated with an investiture as the Project Matron for The South West Educational Intervention Project.

The Southwest educational intervention project is an initiative aimed at restoring the regressing state of education, particularly in public schools in the southwest region of the country. The initiative projects to hold inter-secondary quiz and debate competition for schools in the southwest region with the purpose to bring back the bastions of knowledge and opportunities.

The project targets hundreds of secondary school students across Osun state in commemoration of the 2024 Children’s Day Celebration.

Also acknowledging her immense contributions to humanity, Mrs Adeleke alongside other distinguished and notable female personalities in various fields across Nigeria will be decorated with the prestigious Enterprising Women Award (EWA).

This special recognition and award is to celebrate women of values, means and substance who have contributed significantly towards the development of the nation generally.

Fellow nominated awardees alongside Osun First Lady include Her Excellency, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, First Lady, Kwara state, Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atunwatse, Queen Consort of the Warri kingdom, Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director, Transcorp Hilton.

The award and recognition ceremony comes up at the Mauve 21 Event Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan, later in the year.

