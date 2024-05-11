My 66-year-old mother was recently diagnosed with Heart Disease. Kindly let me know what could have caused this.

Silas (by SMS)

Various issues could cause heart disease in an elderly person. One very important one is the thickening of the inside of the arteries, also known as atherosclerosis. This occurs when fatty deposits build up on the inner walls of arteries, leading to narrowing and reduced blood flow.

This can ultimately lead to heart disease, including heart attacks and other cardiovascular complications. Other actors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, and an unhealthy diet causes to the development of atherosclerosis can also cause the same problem.

