Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been appointed as the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass, on Social Events and Public Hearings.

The news of her appointment went viral on Friday, May 10th, 2024.

Eniola Badmus is widely recognized for her staunch support of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite facing significant criticism for her allegiance.

However, the announcement of her appointment has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some congratulated her for her hard work and resilience, others criticized the new development.

An X user, @TaoFeek182 wrote, “A well-deserved appointment. Your doggedness and dedication to your political party before and after the elections can’t be overlooked. This is a reward for passion. Congratulations Eniola Badmus!”

A well-deserved appointment. Your doggedness and dedication to your political party before and after the elections can’t be overlooked. This is a reward for passion. Congratulations Eniola Badmus! https://t.co/1OuNfyZLNh — Tao Of Iperu💡🦅🖤🇳🇬 (@TaoFeek182) May 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Still reacting to the appointment, @Alpha_Femalee said, ‘‘Now, it all makes sense why she was so actively involved in the last election process. Well, congratulations are in order as Actress Eniola Badmus has been appointed SA to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.’’

Now, it all makes sense why she was so actively involved in the last election process. Well, congratulations are in order as Actress Eniola Badmus has been appointed SA to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. pic.twitter.com/pSUPrfDS4R — ORIAKU (@Alpha_Femalee) May 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another X user, @BlummyZusi also reacted, “Eniola Badmus Finally got what she has been hustling for!!!!

Are they going to build an office for her, because i don’t really understand this appointment.”

Eniola Badmus Finally got what she has been hustling for!!!!

Are they going to build an office for her, because i don’t really understand this appointment. pic.twitter.com/geCdIHUPns — Esther Omozusi (@BlummyZusi) May 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ALSO READ: Ex-gov Dakingari appointed as Kebbi amirul hajj