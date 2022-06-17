Here’s why creatives should avoid unnecessary comparison 

There’s a popular saying that comparison is the thief of joy. The concept of dealing with comparison as a creative is not a new one. However, there are creatives who don’t know how to navigate life when they have to deal with comparison.

What is comparison? I stated earlier that comparison is the thief of joy. It is what pushes you to measure how well you’re doing by another person’s progress. It is also trying to have by force what another person has especially when you see yourself as somebody who doesn’t have the means of getting that thing.

It is true that comparison can have positive effects on a creative, but it’s sad that the negative effects outweigh the positive effects. One of the positive effects of comparison that we’ve seen over time is it motivates you to do better. You see somebody that is doing pretty well at what you desire to do, you see how possible it is to succeed at it, and you strive to do better. That’s a good one.

What are the effects of comparison as a creative?

As stated earlier the negative effects outweigh the positive effects.

1. The first negative effect of comparison as a creative is that it steals your joy. Yes, it steals your joy. You’ll notice that you start feeling sad when you see people that you’re comparing yourself with doing things that you would love to do, but you think you cannot do. Then you start hating these people which could lead to you creating barriers. Even if there’s an opportunity to learn from them you won’t, because you can’t see beyond your hatred for them.

2. Another negative effect that comparison has on you as a creative is that you lose focus on your journey. You fail to understand what your journey entails anymore because you are focused on another person’s process. You begin to forget why you started out in the first place. You become so focused on their journey that you forget that your assignment, and the path that leads to its accomplishment is not the same with theirs.





Guess what, this could cost you your authenticity, then it will rub off on your brand and you may end up losing connection with your audience. All these could happen for inability to stay true to yourself.

3. You deal with imposter syndrome as a creative when you compare yourself with another person who appears to be doing better than you. You begin to tell yourself things like “I’m not valuable” “I feel like a fraud” “I should not be doing this in the first place”. All because there’s somebody better doing it and you can’t bear to see that.

4. When you allow comparison as a creative, you start to change your identity and you make that person you’re comparing yourself to your standard for living. Then you find yourself doing things that you would not normally do because you’re comparing yourself with them.

5. There’s a saying that your energy goes where your attention goes. All the energy that you need, all the attention that you need to invest in creating contents for your audience is channeled to stalking that person that you’re comparing yourself with. And that’s not a good thing for your brand. It’s unhealthy and in no time, you will not only lose you, but lose your brand.

6. You become envious of them and any other person that appears to be doing better than you, because you can’t bear to see any other person doing better than you. And one thing you fail to understand is nobody can deliver value the way you do because they are not you. So, you are just shooting yourself in the leg by comparing yourself with someone else.

How do I know if I’m dealing with comparison as a creative?

1. One of the major signs is that you find it hard to define who you truly are. When you begin to notice that it’s so hard to connect to who you truly are and you are so confused then you might be comparing yourself with someone; who knows?

2. Another sign is you find yourself stalking that person you’re comparing yourself with and strive hard to prove that you’re better, at every opportunity you get; more like create.

3. One of that proofs that you might be dealing with comparison as a creative is that, there could be a negative aura around you that makes it unbearable for you to see anybody around you succeed at what they do. You always want to be the one with the winning streak. You always want to be the talk of the moment and you run with an “All eyes on me” mentality.

4. You’re always lost in the thought of the idea that you’re not meeting your expectations. You’re always angry at one person or another, and you keep beating yourself up because you feel that you’re worthless compared to those you’re measuring your life by.

However, there are healthy ways to deal with comparison as a creative.

1. The first is you introspect and evaluate yourself. Try to understand why you’re comparing yourself in the first place. Ask yourself honest questions like “Why am I comparing myself with this person?” “What is this person doing that I am attracted to?” Try and ask yourself these questions and other questions that may lead you to the reason you’re comparing yourself with this person. What introspection does for you is that it reveals who you are to you.

2. Use words of affirmation

Words of affirmation help you to show up in the times when you’re feeling less of yourself, feeling tired and, or unwilling to show up for the things that matter like creating contents and many other things. Affirmations remind you of good things about yourself. It reminds you that you’re worthy.

3. Be strict about your use of social media. Limit your activities online, watch how you use social media closely. You can create a time limit. Just ensure that your usage of social media is monitored.

4. Remind yourself of all the beautiful things that you’ve achieved. The seemingly little ones and the seemingly big ones. Remind yourself of ALL the wins you’ve had. This will help you remember that you are not worthless. It will help you remember that you are valuable. It will remind you of the truth that you’ve laid your hands on things and they’ve prospered before.

5. Don’t hesitate to ask questions. When you admire someone instead of trying to compare yourself with them, ask them questions genuinely and let them know that you are asking with the intention to learn. Let them teach you how they’ve been doing it. For instance you engage your audience with contents everyday, but you don’t get engagements as much as someone, who does not even reach his or her audience as much as you do. Ask them about it. There definitely has to be a smarter way to do it that you have not discovered. But how will you discover it? Ask.

To wrap things up, dear creative, do not let anything steal your joy. Remember that you’re on a journey and you are not to strive to be better than someone. You should only strive to be a better version of yourself. Don’t forget your affirmations, remember to keep track of your achievements either daily weekly, monthly, or bimonthly; anyone that works for you. This will help you remember that you’re valuable and capable.

Remember this: Deal with comparison as a creative before it deals with you. What will you do differently from today?

