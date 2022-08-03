Things you can do during a social media break

You have made the decision to take a break from social media, and that’s fine. Now the question is, what will you be doing during your social media break? This is one question that people don’t see the need to ask.

Some will say, “it’s just a break, I’ll figure things out along the way.” No, you won’t always figure things out along the way, and things will not always automatically fall into place.

Guess what will happen when you don’t have an idea of what you’ll be doing during your social media break? You will take a break and realize that nothing really counted during your break, and the only thing you’ll probably find yourself doing is, counting down to the time you’ll get back on social media. And that right there is leaving things to chance.

There are several things you can do during this break outside of social media.

What are those things you can engage in during your social media break?

1. Plan your rest and rest

If you are a remote worker who spends a chunk of time working or doing random things on social media, you can plan to rest for long hours during your break, and make sure to follow up on your plan by giving yourself time to REST. Well, this is not limited to only remote workers.

The time meant for social media can be used to intentionally rest.

2. Reorganize your sleep routine

Oh yes, you can reorganize your sleep time. Your frequent presence on social media has probably ruined your sleep routine, more like messed up your sleep. You can sleep intentionally. Sleep is really beneficial to your health and how productive you turn out to be.

3. Learn a skill you’ve always wanted to

Oh, this one cannot be overemphasized. You can come back from your break with a new skill. You could also spend time sharpening a skill that you’ve started learning but have sidelined for a while.

4. Do better at work

A social media break is not a break from work for some people. So, if that’s you, put your time into doing a better job and aim to be more productive than you were before the social media break.





If social media eats into your time, you can put that break to good use by letting it reflect in your work output.

5. Read books

This point can not be overemphasized. Read books. Read books. Read books. If you’ve been meaning to read books and lack of time has been your major excuse, now you have social media time for that. During your social media break, give yourself time to read those books you’ve bookmarked or kept on your shelf at home.

6. Keep in touch with friends

Hang out with friends. Friendship is a beautiful gift that you should not take for granted. Nurture your friendships and give time to checking in on your friends. During your social media break, show love to your friends by spending more time with them in whatever way you deem fit.

7. Self-care

During your social media break, you can create time to treat yourself like a baby. Give yourself to making yourself feel good. Cooking your favourite meal; having your favourite drink; making your hair; giving your hair good treatment; going to a spa; giving time to your skincare routine; going on a date all by yourself.

8. Have a retreat

You can withdraw from social media to spend more time introspecting, meditating, and giving more time to religious activities. Have a me-time to recharge yourself before coming back into the scene.

9. Work on abandoned projects

This is a good time to pick up work that you have abandoned. That podcast, that business, or any other project that you’ve kept inactive for a long time.

10. Look into your eating habits

Reorganize the food timetable. The time that would have been spent on social media would be used to fix a good meal, and you’ll be able to eat right.

11. Start a project

You could give yourself to birthing something new that would solve a problem. This is your break, giving you room to be more productive than ever before.

12. Listen to a podcast

During your social media break, listen to your favourite podcast shows, and if you don’t have a favourite, you can explore and give it time till you find one that you love.

13. Go on a date

Go on dates and have a great time with friends, family, your partner, colleagues, or all by yourself.

14. Visit new places

Do you love to go out? You can visit new places; restaurants; event centres; go to the movies; go to a park; you could travel to places you’ve been meaning to.

15. Declutter your home

It’s a good time to rearrange your home and declutter it. Give it a new outlook. Discard those things that are no longer relevant, rearrange things, and give your home a breathing space.

