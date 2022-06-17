Bauchi Polytechnic suspends female staff for alleged partisan political postings 

For allegedly promoting a particular political party and its gubernatorial candidate, Bauchi State Polytechnic has suspended one of its middle cadre staff, Raliya Mohammed Kashim.

Before her suspension, Raliya Mohammed Kashim was a staff of Bauchi State-owned Polytechnic, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP).

The suspension was confirmed by the management of the Polytechnic claiming that the female staff was allegedly involved in partisan politics.

The Management of ATAP stated that with her actions, she violated the Public Service Rules that prohibit civil servants from engaging in partisan politics.

This was made known in a press release in reaction to a report by an online medium that the Governor of Bauchi State ordered Raliya Kashim’s suspension for posting videos containing campaign materials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate of Bauchi state and its presidential candidate on her WhatsApp status.

According to the release, “Management determined the action as inappropriate and a clear violation of the public service rule 1.4.1.9 which clearly prohibits public officers from engaging in partisan politics.”

Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Maimako Baraya, who signed the release on behalf of the registrar, stated, “The action taken by management against the employee in question was consequent upon the above.”

The release made available to journalists on Friday contained that, “Any attempt by anybody to allude to any motive from any quarter is a cheap attempt to score political gains.”

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the information of the general public especially the good people of the state, the management of Abubakar Tatari All Polytechnic Bauchi wishes to state categorically that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and regulations. Having achieved this feat, it shall leave no stone unturned in its determination to ensure that all its employees maintain the highest level of professionalism and respect for the laws of the institution and the state,” the ATAP clarified.





The release stated further that the management “assured the public that there will not be any sacred cow and that actions have consequences and it shall not be intimidated by the political jobbers, fifth columnists and enemies of the state”.