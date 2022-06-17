Muslim-Christian ticket will unite Nigerians — PDP BoT chairman

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said that the Muslim-Christian ticket will unite Nigerians.

He noted that the decision of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar to pick a Christian as his running mate will promote unity among Nigerians and further lead to progress and development.

In a statement he issued in Kaduna following the announcement of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate, Senator Jibrin advised Nigerians irrespective of religious differences to support PDP.

The PDP chieftain who is a second republic senator noted that the opposition party is greater and far more advanced than the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He, therefore, urged its members to take the decision of picking Okowa as divine.

“All Muslims and Christians must come together and forget any religious differences and regard Nigeria as one entity.

“Nigerians should support PDP to ensure that Atiku and Okowa are fully accepted and voted for in 2023. Both Muslims and Christians must come together to support them.

“All PDP members must come together to unite for PDP to take over from the APC government of Buhari.

“On Thursday, at the PDP national caucus meeting, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar announced his running mate. He is Chief Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State.

“My advice as the PDP BOT chairman is that this decision must be generally accepted as an act of God who gives life to who He wants and takes away from who He wants. God’s bounty is unlimited.

“PDP is greater than any political party in Nigeria, especially the APC. Therefore, I urge all PDP members to accept this decision in good faith and give the strongest support to Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate and Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate of our great party,” the statement noted.