Herbalist allegedly rapes client in Ogun

A herbalist, Samson Ogundele, has been arrested by police in Ogun State over the alleged rape of his client at the Oja Odan area of Ogun State.

The suspect was reported to have had carnal knowledge of a young girl who approached him for consultation.

According to a statement issued by the Ogun State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victim had approached the herbalist to identify the person that stole a certain amount of money at her place of work.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said in the statement that “the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Oja Odan divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she is a hairdressing apprentice and that a sum of one thousand naira got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them.

“On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other after collecting N700 from them.

The complainant stated further that the first and second persons entered and came out, and when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist tried to rape her.

“Upon her complaint, the DPO Oja Odan division, CSP Gabriel Ikechukwu, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was arrested.

“It was during interrogation that one of the girls who is 17 years old confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room.





“She stated further that the herbalist threatened that she will die if she informs anybody.

“The victim was immediately taken to General Hospital Oja Odan where the doctor on duty confirmed that the girl has been defiled.

“The herbalist confessed to the commission of the crime.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”