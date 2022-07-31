Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler, queries council chairman over Ajaokuta killings

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Aftermath of ambushing and killing of three policemen and five vigilantes by some suspected bandits at Ajaokuta last Saturday, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has ordered immediate suspension of traditional ruler Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja.

The governor also queried the council chairman of Ajaokuta local government council, Honorable Mustapha Akaba.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor which was made available to Tribune Online.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

The governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.

In the same vein, Governor Bello also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted.

The governor warned that no amount of connivance with criminals will deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

