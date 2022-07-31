NDLEA busts hemp, codeine joint in Kano, arrests 51 suspects

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Command, has arrested 51 suspected drug abusers at a restaurant (name withheld) where they allegedly turned the place into a drug joint, located at Lamido Cresent in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad Idris, Commandant of the NDLEA in Kano disclosed that the operatives of the agency conducted the raid on the Restaurant, following a public outcry and complaints it received from residents of the area.
”During the raid, we’re able to arrest 51 suspects which include: 34 males, 17 females. 14 of the male were underage between the age of 14 to 16 years, while from the 17 females arrested, 6 of them fall within the age bracket of 14 to 16 years.”
He added that the “complaints were that the restaurant has completely deviated from its initial purpose and metamorphosed to a smoking joint where young boys and girls gathered to abuse drugs,”

Alhaji Idris stated that recently there was a video trending on social media, showing the activities in the restaurant.

He noted that the NDLEA operatives as leading stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse moved to the vicinity to curtail the illicit activities taking place in the acclaimed restaurant.

His words “this is so pathetic situation, maybe their parents are not keeping eyes on them. The time the children supposed to be with their parents, unfortunately, they stayed with bad company,”

He further disclosed that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Buba Marwa has ordered all officers and men of the agency across the country to respond to any call or complaint, anytime and in every place to rescue the situation.

He said during the raid, the Operatives recovered drug substances which include: codeine syrup bottles, Indian hemp, and shisha instruments used in concealing Illicit drugs.

He however stated that the agency has taken the items recovered for analysis while calling on the public to provide credible information to the agency aimed at curtailing the menace of drug abuse.

He also added that the “NDLEA will not spare any person caught to be culprit” while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

