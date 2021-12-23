Help govt with school infrastructure, UI don urges old students

A former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu, has urged old students to assist the Oyo State government in fixing infrastructure of schools.

Oladosu made this call as guest speaker at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967/1971 set of Ahmadiya Grammar School, now Anwar Islam Grammar School, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Speaking, the professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies said his plea to old students stemmed from his observation that infrastructure in the Anwar Islam Grammar School needed serious attention.

Stressing that the state government cannot live up to the task all alone, he said that old students had the opportunity to do things that could make their names to be immortalised in the history of their various alma maters.

He tasked old students to devote percentage of their income to the sole purpose of helping to fix school infrastructure in the interest of current and future students.

Speaking in the same vein, chairman of the occasion, Layiwola Fadairo, urged various sets of old students to constantly embark on Needs Assessment so as to efficiently impact on their various alma maters.

Fadairo argued that if sets of old students made their contributions to school a yearly affair, school infrastructure would be greatly improved upon.

Aside from the old students, Fadairo also called on non-governmental organisations (NGO)’s to help government in fixing school infrastructure.

While appreciating the 1967/1971 set for the trophy presented, vice principal, Anwar Islam Grammar School, Mrs Adeniran Afusat, beckoned on old students to consider the school’s desire on construction of buildings, erection of critical school infrastructure, purchase of a school bus, building of mosque and hall, among others.

In his keynote address, head boy of the 1967/1971 set, Musa Duze, assured that his classmates were committed to giving back to the school that provided them a solid background upon which they were able to pursue their ambitions in life.

In particular, Duze, avowed that his classmates were ready to contribute financially towards the ongoing projects as well as key into capacity-building initiatives for the current students of the school.

Some members of the 1967/1971 set who attended the event were Mr Yinka Owode who is the set coordinator, Mr Adedayo Olayiwola, Basorun Bosun Ajuwon, Mrs Muyidat Mabinuori, Mrs R.B. Adedigba, Mr R.S. Saba Osiade, Mr Akinropo Morakinyo and Dr Mulikat Salaam.

