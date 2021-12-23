IGS old students hand over N21m project, seek relinquishment of school

Chairman of the old students of Ibadan Grammar School, Mr Bankole Ademulegun, has called on the state government to hand over management of the school to the association.

This is as the 1967-71/73 sets of the school handed over a project worth N21m to the school management in commemoration of their 50th graduation anniversary.

The association handed over a renovated and fully-furnished block of four classrooms to the management of the school.

Speaking further, Mr Ademulegun, promised that the state government would be adequately represented and carried along in the day-to-day running of the school, if handed over to the old students.

Ademulegun declared that about N21m was expended on the renovated block of classrooms handed over to the school management.

“If you ask me how much was spent on this structure, it is about N17m. However, it is a N50 m worth project.

“After the N17m expended, they said we will still have to spend more. So, we spent another N4.2 million more, making about N21m. It was not an easy task getting classmates to come together; we are still expecting others to join us.”

When talking about what motivated the set to embark on the project, he said: “if the situation is not arrested on time, the implication is that someday, the students will come to school and find out that the dormitories and classrooms have all fallen down.”

“Ibadan Grammar School was the pride of the Western region; the likes of Bola Ige came out of this school. We had the opportunity of being tutored by Pa Alayande, Pa Olabiyi, among others. They were shining examples in the country, then.

“The school, established on March 31, 1913 had produced prominent Nigerians among whom were Dr Mike Adenuga, the Ibru brothers, among others, he recalled.

The school principal, Mr Johnson Oladejo, appreciated the old students for their contributions to the development of their alma mater, urging others to emulate them.

“We appeal to individuals, eminent people and other old students of Ibadan Grammar School to come to our aid in providing furniture, for a more conducive learning environment. The government cannot solely carry out the all the responsibilities,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.