Heeding divine warnings to avoid unpleasant consequences

The bible says: for God so love the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life (John 3:16). God gave His Son out of His love. He gave Him as a gift to undeserving man – for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God (Rom 3:23), but at the due time He sent Jesus as the indescribable gift to reconcile to Himself man who have strayed away like sheep without a shepherd because of their sins. He wants to bring man back to His glory once lost in Eden.

God has given us Jesus as manifestation of His grace. He is the grace of God that has appeared unto all men, waiting for all to embrace Him. For those who do, they become the sons of God, because grace gives them the enablement. “But as many as received Him, to them gave He the power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name” (John 1:12).

We are being enjoined here to see that we refuse not him that speaks unto us. We should not be unwise as some who take the word of God for foolishness. In Jesus is given the salvation of man. We are saved by faith in Christ alone by grace. Thus you are warned not to ignore, not to neglect, not to abandon, not to neglect the freely offered gift of salvation.

Another warning that needed to be heeded is God’s plan for us to have rest. Moses led the people of Israel out of Egypt to give them rest. Moses labored to give rest. But Jesus is greater than Moses. Israel missed the rest. We are warned not to fail to enter to rest. Work out your salvation in fear and trembling; know that you need rest from your labour. Jesus is given unto us to give us rest. He said come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. There is rest in Him for all those who come to Him; there is rest with Him for those who rest in him. “Let us labour therefore to enter into rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief (Heb. 4:11). You must believe that God is the only one who is able to give man rest here and in eternal life. The scripture says; “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb 11:6). There is also a warning against the danger of slothfulness, carelessness, lukewarmness, dullness of hearing and falling away. Some hear the gospel and remain as babes. Some hear the word but do not grow. Some receive the grace of God in vain. The ground that is watered by rain, and yet remains unfruitful, or bears thorns.

Many, because they fail to heed the warning, out of their slothfulness, have become cast away. They have no relationship with God any longer; things he would have revealed to them are restrained. “Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull of hearing”(Heb. 5:11). “For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were partakers of the Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God, and the power of the world to come, if they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the son of God afresh, and put him to open shame” (Heb 6:4-6).

Falling from the way of truth is calamitous. The soul of the heart must grow thorns, weeds and thistles to avoid divine curse

As we are called to enter into the highest place to enter the holy sanctuary – which Christ has provided and prepared, we are warned against willful or deliberate sin. (Heb. 10:26-39). Willful sin challenges God, his righteousness and holy principles. Willful sin does not go unpunished. Though God has given His Son not to condemn the world of sin, but those who reject Him are already condemned. God is God of justice; Vengeance belongs unto Him, and He will recompense. “The Lord shall judge His people. It is fearful thing to fall into the hand of the living God.” (verse 31)

The warning against falling short of the grace of God. Heb. 12:14, 15 say: “Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord: looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God, lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled”. There is the possibility of falling from grace if one refuses Him that speaketh and warns. Let no one refuse Him that warns (v 25).

The Grace of God has descended to man in Jesus Christ, we must not fail to receive and accept this grace. It is a wonderful grace that lasts till eternity. Those who heed the warning are the beneficiaries of His Covenant of everlasting life, peace and rest. What does it profit man if he gains the whole world but loses his life? Let Him that have ears to hear hear, Jesus has been given to us for our salvation. He was born for that purpose, died and resurrected to redeem man from the curse of sin. He was lifted up to draw man to God, and He is coming back soon to take man into the glory prepared since the foundation of the world. How prepared are you? Accept Him as you Saviour and Lord today by confessing your sins.

