‘Guy Code’ returns on MTV Base

MTV Base is back with a new season of ‘Guy Code’ on DStv Channel 322, and GOtv Channel 72. This season brings with it excitement, fun and drama, as everything from entanglements, role playing, wedding checklist, Okafor’s law and more will be discussed.

This season also features fans favourites, MTV base own superstar VJ Ehiz, Elozonam, Sir Dauda, Pamilerin, Buju, Lanre and Uche, both of Hot FM Lagos, and several of the coolest guys in the Nigerian entertainment scene sharing their sometimes controversial takes on some of the topics to be discussed.

The guys will not be alone in all the fun. A few ladies will be dropping in to spice things up and provide a female perspective to the guys’ gist. Sammy Walsh, Nneoma Okorie, Bibi Amodu, Charity Owoh of Hot FM Lagos, are some of the female guests that will be appearing on the show this season.

The new season of Guy Code promises to be exciting, as the guys and ladies share their take on some trending sex and relationship topics.

