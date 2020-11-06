Tobi Bakre, Hilda Baci unveiled as hosts of MTN Y’ello Star

MTN Nigeria, the organiser of the latest singing reality show, Y’ello Star, which starts later this month has revealed the hosts and judges of the highly anticipated show.

The judges and hosts were revealed at a media parley which was held via zoom yesterday. The hosts of the show will be former BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakre and actress cum food connoisseur, Hilda Baci.

The judges are top music and entertainment executives namely Omawunmi, Banky W and multiple Grammy award winner Malik Yusef. It was also revealed that over 9,000 entries were electronically received and pruned to the top 40. The top 40 will begin their final auditions this weekend, after which 13 finalists will be chosen and would proceed into a house called ‘The Hub’, after which the show would officially begin.

Also unveiled were partners for the project, Berkelee College of Music, Afrinolly, as technical partners, Henlee Business school and the Hub where the contestants would be housed for the duration of the live shows.

Members of the Berklee community will serve in various capacities on the project, and the winner of the music reality project will record their debut single at the Power Station at BerkleeNYC.

“We’re excited to work with MTN and Afrinolly Creative Hub on the Y’ello Star Project”, says Berklee President Roger H. Brown.

“This is a great opportunity for artists from the vibrant Nigerian music scene to get advice and mentoring from Berklee’s knowledgeable professors while broadening awareness of Berklee in the region, through MTN’s large audience. We look forward to hearing all of the talents and welcoming the winner to the Power Station at BerkleeNYC”.

MTN Nigeria created Y’ello Star to search, discover, nurture and launch music talents in the young Nigerian community.

Commenting on the project, the acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Anthony Obi emphasised the unique difference between MTN Y’ello Star and other music reality TV shows. “This project goes beyond discovering talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry. MTN Y’ello Star is a conduit for capacity building within the creative industry, empowering the contestants and industry with the relevant practical knowledge to compete on a global scale. We are thankful for partners such as the Berklee College of Music who share this vision.

“It is time for Nigerian Music to take its rightful place in the global community,” says Chike Maduegbuna, CEO of Afrinolly.

“With partners like MTN and Berklee, Afrinolly Creative Hub is excited to bring our technical expertise into the discovery of emerging music talents, cultivating and helping them grow. I am excited that Berklee College of Music is here to help us launch them on to a global stage.”

The live shows will start November and run till December 2020. The three-judge will bring on board their years of experience to bare on the show.

The winners will win mouth-watering prizes and mentoring. The overall winner wins a fully furnished house with recording studio, an SUV, five million naira, a recording contract, among other prizes.

