Apple music presents ‘Holiday sounds’ for summer fest

Apple Music has launched its ‘Holiday sounds’ campaign featuring playlists from some of Sub-Saharan Africa and the world’s biggest artistes, celebrities and influencers including Cuppy, Deborah Mutund, DJ Spinall, Dua Lipa, Ehiz, Elsa Majimbo, Joeboy, Lianne La Havas, Tems and Teyana Taylor and many more.

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio presenter Cuppy had this to say: “Summer for me has always been a time to chill and relax. And with music, it’s even better and makes everything more enjoyable. Whether I’m indoors or out with friends or family. Here are some of the tracks I’ve come to love over the years which I listen to during summer. Music has played a paramount impact in my life from growing up till this present moment. Right from living in Mushin, from hearing music by Tony Tetuila, Plantashun Boiz, Lagbaja and the other artists from the early 2000s, to now, where artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, to name but a few are making a huge difference with their various catchy tunes. Music from Africa, and most especially Nigeria, is different from that of other parts. You can feel the drums and the rhythm which puts you in a groovy mood and makes you want to move your body.”

“Summer signifies fun and good vibes, and that’s what this playlist is about. These are a few of my favorite feel-good anthems from this summer, with a few from years past, and some brand-new tracks from my peers that I’m just vibing to right now. I hope, wherever you are, this playlist will help make your summer last just a little bit longer.” – Joeboy (Nigerian artiste)

“It’s a heavily influenced African playlist, these songs are highly nourished with feel good vibes. It ranges from newcomers such as Omah Lay and Terri to some of Africa’s biggest names like Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, Burna Boy and Davido.” – Ehiz (MTV Base VJ)

“Old and modern, to me summer is sexy, colorful and light. I chose all these songs because they reflect the diversity of my personality.” – Deborah Mutund (DRC influencer)

“Summer is always a quiet time for me, this is when I tend to do less and listen to more music. These are the tracks I’m currently vibing to and I feel they are perfect for my summer playlist.” – Mayorkun (Nigerian singer, songwriter and pianist).

“Summer, for me, has always been a time to chill and relax. And with music, it’s even better and makes everything more enjoyable. Whether I’m indoors or out with friends or family. Here are some of the tracks I’ve come to love over the years which I listen to during summer.” – Asisat (Nigerian footballer)

“These are the songs that brighten my days in the summertime. Enjoy my playlist.” – Tems (Nigerian artist)

“Music is food for the soul, and a snack for the heart.” – Elsa Majimbo (Kenyan comedian)

Apple music’s ‘Holiday sounds’ campaign will also include a whole host of additional playlists to suit every mood and groove, including ‘Summer Waves’, ‘Summer Heat’, ‘Summer Vibes’, ‘Summer Sunshine’, ‘Sun kissed’ and ‘Summer Fit’.

As the weather gets warmer, the days grow longer, and we inch ever closer towards the sweet season of summer, Apple Music is making the prospect of kicking back and relaxing that much sweeter with their inaugural ‘Holiday sounds’ campaign.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.Apple music presents Apple music presents

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.Apple music presents

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.Apple music presents

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE