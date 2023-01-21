Gunmen kill recently elected Councillor in Niger

An elected Councillor, Hon. Saleh Alawa has been reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Nigerian Tribune investigation gathered that the Councillor was on his way to his village in the Alawa area of the Council when he and other yet unidentified victims were said to have run into the hoodlums somewhere around Zumba road where he was murdered, though his assistant was said to have missed death by the whiskers as the latter escaped being attacked by the daredevil suspected bandits, now on the run.

However, youths in their numbers in search of the criminals out of anger apprehended an informant at Gwada town and handed him over to the police for more investigation and prosecution.

Sources told our Correspondent on Sunday in Minna the state capital that the Youths in the area expressed frustration over the incessant attacks and killings of innocent people, adding that they have continued to embark on a vigorous search to assist the security agencies in arresting the fleeing culprits.

When contacted for confirmation the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun told our correspondent in a brief interview via a Telephone conversation that as soon as he gets the details of the incident that he would call back with the view to give an update on the unfortunate incident.





But in a quick response, the Hon. Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Emmanuel Umar has confirmed the incident, saying that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing criminals in no distance time.

He gave the assurance during a brief interview with our Correspondent on Sunday in Minna

He, however, did not volunteer additional. information on the matter, adding that the situation was not yet clear and pleaded for time to make his discreet investigation with the view to getting a detailed report on the matter.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE