Authors of same faith ticket taking God for granted — ECWA district head

Chairman, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Ilorin District Church, Reverend Dr John Owoeye, has cautioned politicians supporting the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that authors of the political ticket are attempting to play God.

Reverend Owoeye, who said that the position is his personal view on the matter, added that it is not that of ECWA as a church.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of thanksgiving service of Pa James Oni Owojaiye; a late father of a church stalwart, at the Ilorin state headquarters of the church at the weekend, Reverend Owoeye described same faith ticket as “taking God for granted”.

Addressing the same faith ticket controversy, the reverend admitted that only the Church president can speak the church’s position on the matter.

ALSO READ: Desist from telling lies against Tinubu, Group cautions Melaye

“When it comes to national issues, it becomes, exclusively the prerogative of the national president to make pronouncements.

“But for me as an individual, John Owoeye, same faith ticket be it Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian is an attempt to play God.

“It is like taking God for granted, that is my opinion. But for ECWA, we leave that for our President to make pronouncement on,” he said.

“Of course, we are concerned about national issues, but ECWA President may mobilize church members on voters cards, asking them to go and get their PVC because that is where their power lies.

“We may also announce that people should go out and vote for candidates of their choice; candidates that they know are honest, candidate they know loves masses, candidate they know loves God; a candidate they know that will have the concern of Nigerians at heart. Candidate they know will stop corruption; the once that will improve the economy and so on.

Speaking on the deceased whose service was attended by large ECWA church members, the Reverend said that Late Oni Owojaiye lived a very wonderful life, a life of honesty and forthrightness, reliability and hard work.

“He lived for the glory of God and died for the glory of God. He was a wonderful man in the church.

“You find it difficult to live a life like this man except you are filled with the Holy Spirit. I will advise that we all go back and fear God.

“Let us fear him and allow Him to guide us. Let us choose the word of God to guide our lives. Because we know that this place is temporary place.”

Owojaiye died 7, December last year.