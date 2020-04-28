Gunmen kill one, abduct driver in Ondo

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday attacked and killed a popular truck driver identified as Ojo Emmanuel, and abducted another driver, Jelili Ajanaku, at Omi -Alafa area of Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the two men were loading sand onto their trucks when the bandits swooped on them, killing one of them instantly and abducted the other.

The gunmen who were said to be tormenting the area for the past few months dragged their victim into the forest, shooting sporadically into the air in the process.

The source said, “The two men are truck drivers, they are into sand business in the area. That was what they were doing early in the morning today (Tuesday) when the hoodlums struck. They shot Ojo while Ajanaku was whisked away.”

A source in the community, however, said the victim of the kidnap managed to escape from the kidnappers’ den after some hours, and he has been receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said the command had begun investigation into the matter.

He said, “Immediately the Commissioner of Police got the information, he quickly sent our men there. So, we are after the bandits and they will soon be arrested.”