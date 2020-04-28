Bandits kill police Inspector, abduct village head along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway

Bandits have killed a police Inspector and wounded one other at Falwaya along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway of Kaduna.

Findings revealed that the bandits ambushed the police vehicle on Monday evening on their way to Birnin Gwari.

It was not clear the number of policemen in the vehicle when they came under attack.

A member of the vigilante group in the area, Hussaini Imam, said the late Inspector was with Buruku Divisional Police Station in Chikun Local Government.

Also, according to Husseini, the bandits in the earlier hours of Tuesday attacked another community close to Udawa town under Chikun along the highway and abducted a village head.

“After they killed an Inspector and injured one of his colleagues on Monday evening, the bandits also came to another community close to Udawa, abducted the village head, killed another person called Lado and abducted five others,” he said.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the incidents, saying the state command was yet to get details about the incidents.