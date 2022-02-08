Gunmen kill okada man in Kwara

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
FILE PHOTO

Gunmen, on Tuesday, have reportedly macheted a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider to death at Owode area of the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the victim of the attack was identified as Isah Bayo, a male, was attacked and killed at about 8:00 pm while coming from Owode where he had gone to drop a passenger.

Following the gruesome killing of the okada rider, youth in the area staged a protest, burnt tyres and blocked Oke-Onigbin/Ijara road junction.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Kwara State Police command said that it had also dispatched teams of policemen to the scene for possible arrest of the culprit/culprits for prosecution.

The statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the “Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State, that the burning of tyres and blocking of Okeonigbin/Ijara road junction by some youths, was in protest against the macheting to death of one Isah Bayo ‘M’ age unknown, an Okada rider, by unknown men at Owode area of Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

“At the receipt of the information, the commissioner of police, Cp Tuesday Assayomo immediately dispatched teams of Policemen to the scene for possible arrest of the culprit/culprits for prosecution.

However, the investigation into the matter is ongoing. With the intervention of the chairman of the local government and the police, calm was fully restored.

“Consequently, the people of the area are also going about their normal businesses without any fear of attack.

“The commissioner of police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo (psc+), while commiserating with the family of the deceased, assured the good people of Kwara State of the Command’s readiness to do everything within the law to keep the people of the State safe and secure.”

