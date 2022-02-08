Reps probe Dangote industry’s coal mining activities

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unveiled plans to investigate the activities of Dangote Industries Limited in the mining of coal in Ankpa Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Abdullahi Halims.

In his lead debate, Hon Halim who observed that Dangote Industries Limited is actively involved in the mining of coal in Awo-Akpali, Okobo and Onupi Communities in Ankpa Federal Constituency of Kogi State, expressed concern over unabated report on fatal accidents which occur in the affected area.

He lamented that: “Since coal mining operations began in the communities, there have been weekly reports of fatal accidents involving Dangote Company’s trucks along the roads.

“The House is concerned that in December 2021, it was reported that a man from Ikanekpo Village in Ankpa Local Government Area, conveying his wife who was in labour to the Hospital in Ankpa town for medical attention, was crushed to death with his wife by a Dangote Company truck without any form of empathy or compensation from the management of the company.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is also concerned that recently, the entire community of Okobo in Enjema District of Ankpa Local Government Area was thrown into mourning over the death of a renowned Islamic Scholar who was crushed to death by a Dangote truck while returning from a naming ceremony in Okpoku leaving victims critically injured in the accident.

“The House is further concerned that the people of Ankpa Federal Constituency have benefitted nothing from the company but have continued to suffer anguish and hardship due to non-implementation of the Community Development Agreements with the said company,” he noted.

To this end, the House called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intervene and ensure road safety compliance by Dangote Industries Limited.

In line with the resolution, the House mandated the joint Committees on Federal Road Safety Commission Legislative Compliance and Solid Minerals to ensure compliance.