Metro

Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Plateau

Israel Arogbonlo
Gunmen kill 1111 in June 2025, Gunmen kill

Gunmen have reportedly abducted Hon. Laven Denty, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Pankshin South Constituency, from his home in the Dong area of Jos North Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Monday night, and the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family to demand a ransom.

According to reports, the lawmaker was taken by the gunmen when he returned home from an outing with friends. A family member disclosed that the kidnappers might have trailed the lawmaker in Plateau.

ALSO READ: Katsina councillor faces petition over alleged abuse of naira

Denty from the venue of his outing, as they swiftly whisked him away after the gateman opened the gate.

This abduction highlights the growing insecurity in Plateau, where kidnappings and violent attacks have become increasingly common.

Last week, gunmen stormed the Dong community and kidnapped a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps and a University of Jos student from Solomon Dansura’s family home around 10 pm.

The Plateau State Government and Police Command have not released an official statement on the abduction.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of residents in the area, particularly in the Dong community, which has recently experienced a surge in kidnapping and criminal activities.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sheriff Oborevwori, renewable energy for industrial development Oborevwori’s governance people in Delta Oborevwori tasked on Image of Sheriff Oborevwori real change Oborevwori’s two years Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on rent, Oborevwori’s China visit, Delta Central APC Oborevwori leading APC Delta, human trafficking in Delta, projects for commissioning, Oborevwori urges Delta youths, Delta NYSC road construction, Why we approved new retirement age for associate professors — Delta govt Oborevwori committed to fairness, inclusive development — Delta commissioner
Next Article good governance Abba Yusuf, UN Deputy Secretary-General lauds mineral resources Dansoshiya dam in Kano, Governor Yusuf approve school staff, Gov Yusuf assures NYSC Corps members of safety, welfare in Kano Kano gov redeploys Attorney General to Transport Ministry

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×