Gunmen kidnap lawmaker in Plateau

Gunmen have reportedly abducted Hon. Laven Denty, a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly representing Pankshin South Constituency, from his home in the Dong area of Jos North Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Monday night, and the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family to demand a ransom.

According to reports, the lawmaker was taken by the gunmen when he returned home from an outing with friends. A family member disclosed that the kidnappers might have trailed the lawmaker in Plateau.

Denty from the venue of his outing, as they swiftly whisked him away after the gateman opened the gate.

This abduction highlights the growing insecurity in Plateau, where kidnappings and violent attacks have become increasingly common.

Last week, gunmen stormed the Dong community and kidnapped a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps and a University of Jos student from Solomon Dansura’s family home around 10 pm.

The Plateau State Government and Police Command have not released an official statement on the abduction.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of residents in the area, particularly in the Dong community, which has recently experienced a surge in kidnapping and criminal activities.