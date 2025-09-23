Latest News

Oborevwori committed to fairness, inclusive development — Delta commissioner

Alphonsus Agborh
Delta State governor, Right Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, has reaffirmed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains committed to fairness, peace, and inclusive development across the state.

Aniagwu, who spoke to journalists in Asaba, dismissed claims of bias being pushed by political actors ahead of the 2027 elections, describing such narratives as false and contrary to the reality on the ground.

He stated that Oborevwori has consistently governed as a governor for all Deltans, irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations, with projects and appointments spread across the 25 local government areas.

“The governor knows indeed that he is an Urhobo man, but he also realises that he is governor of the entire state.

“He has continued to pilot the affairs of Delta not along ethnic lines but with fairness, equity, and inclusiveness,” Aniagwu said.

Highlighting the administration’s four-point agenda, the commissioner explained that peace and security remain the bedrock of Oborevwori’s governance philosophy.

He noted that the governor had recently directed the setting up of a peace and reconciliation committee to engage aggrieved individuals, stressing that peace was essential for meaningful development.

Aniagwu also urged members of the political class to put aside divisive tendencies and support the administration’s developmental drive.

He maintained that none of the governor’s critics could fault him on performance, pointing to the numerous projects across riverine and upland communities, investment in education, and social programmes targeted at lifting citizens out of poverty.

“The commitment of Governor Oborevwori to a peaceful and prosperous Delta is unshaken. He has carried everybody along and his governance style values all Deltans as one people,” Aniagwu declared.

