Kano gov redeploys Attorney General to Transport Ministry

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle and senior staff posting in the state civil service.

According to the Governor’s directive, the Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner of Justice, Barr Haruna Isa Dederi, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Transport, while the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barr Mustapha Nuruddeen Muhammad, has been moved to the Ministry of Environment to serve as Permanent Secretary.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, which stated that “the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across key ministries.”

However, the Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs, who has been serving in an acting capacity at the Ministry of Transport, is to return to his substantive Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability, efficiency, and purposeful leadership.

He explained that the redeployment is intended to maximise capacity, align responsibilities, and ensure that the government delivers effective results on its mandate to the people of Kano State.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also urged government officials to give maximum cooperation to the newly redeployed Commissioner to enable him to discharge his responsibilities.

The Governor directed all officials affected by the reassignments to formally hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior official of the ministry.

The handing over and taking over exercise is to be completed immediately, with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday, 23rd September 2025, before the close of business.

