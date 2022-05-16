Gunmen kidnap Anambra lawmaker,

A serving member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, has been kidnapped by hoodlums suspected to be gunmen.

The lawmaker, popularly known as “Okey Di Okay” was kidnapped late on Sunday.

Okoye is representing the Aguata II State Constituency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency.

It was gathered that the lawmaker was taken away in his Lexus Jeep vehicle within his constituency, the Isuofia community, precisely.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe (Col.) C. A. O Muoghalu has condemned in the strongest possible terms the kidnapping of the Lawmaker.

The Monarch, describe the incident as one of the worst crimes unimaginable committed against not only the Isuofia community but to Aguata II State Constituency and the generality of Anambra state.





The Monarch, the reaction was contained in a statement signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Monday, by his Palace Secretary, Comrade Chukwujekwu Orajiuka

The statement read; It is with shock, grief and contempt that HRH, Igwe (Col.) C.A.O. Muoghalu, Isu Nk’Ibua n’Isuofia, received the Sunday, 15th May 2022, sad kidnapping of Hon. (Dr.) OkeChukwu Okoye, the member representing Aguata II State Constituency, and one of the foremost sons of the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His Highness condemned in the strongest possible terms the kidnapping of Dr Okoye.

This is one of the worst crimes unimaginable committed against not only the Isuofia community, but to Aguata II State Constituency and the generality of Anambra, and there can be no excuses for this wicked act. No one should ever go through the traumatic experience of being a victim of violence, be it political or otherwise.

Nigeria seems to be living through the normalisation of political violence, and abduction has remained a stubbornly grim part of the electioneering life in the rest of Nigeria. And so, the plot to vanquish the political pursuits of Dr Okoye is totally condemned. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, hateful, vengeful and divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be consequences for those who commit these heinous crimes.

His Highness has urged the security agencies to spare no efforts in taking significant steps to rescue Hon. OkeChukwu Okoye, and holding to account those responsible for this heinous violation of his human rights.

His Highness thereupon calls for the immediate and unconditional release and safe return of Hon. (Dr.) OkeChukwu Okoye, failing which the land of Isuofia shall fight her own causes till the contrivers of this evil are put to doom.

While urging prayers for Dr Okoye’s safety, His Highness reaffirms the solidarity and support of the Isuofia community to the Government in their fight against terrorism, organized crime and violent political theatrics, the statement concluded.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said a Sienna vehicle used by the criminals for the abduction and a Lexus Jeep belonging to the Lawmaker has been recovered from the scene and the Command’s operatives have launched an aggressive manhunt to rescue the Dr Okoye and possibly arrest the perpetrators.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Gunmen kidnap Anambra lawmaker

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Gunmen kidnap Anambra lawmaker