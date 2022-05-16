Kwara guber: Former governor’s aide declares to run under SDP

Former Special Adviser and Counsellor to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Architect Kale Belgore, on Monday, declared his intention to run for the 2023 governorship election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking during his declaration of interest at the SDP State Secretariat in Ilorin, Architect Belgore, who is the younger brother to the governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the state in the 2011 general elections, Dele Belgore (SAN), said that his desire is to birth a better Kwara State.

“If elected governor of Kwara State come 2023 under the SDP, there will be a better Kwara because this is not the way or where we should be as a state. We are tired of saying Kwara State is a civil service state. There are sectors that need big investment opportunities and human capital that would be tapped”, he said.

Architect Belgore, who said that he had been part of politics in the state for over 20 years, added that he has the required experience to serve in the highest office, tapping from his connections in all parts of the state.

He also said that among his plan to administer the state was to put up a master plan on rice and sugar belts in the state for improved agricultural production, as well as master plan on water and health.

Architect Belgore said that he planned to achieve that working in collaboration with private sector.





“We also plan to strengthen Kwara state civil service and run government based on needs of the people. Paramount attention will also be given to primary and secondary education, while we use the best hands in local government areas, because when you run local government areas well, problems is solved. We also intention to raise Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state, without necessarily making life difficult for people.

“We will also attract the best from the state outside to develop Kwara State”.

Speaking on the reason for decamping from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contesting against his former principal, the governorship aspirant said that, “We were somewhere yesterday and somewhere today. That’s dynamic of life. I can say a lot about how who and who had become governor in the country today and I have made sacrifice doing that. I want to localise my politics by being part of development of my people. I’m here for Kwara state and I have value to add. I can double the state’s IGR in the state based on my experience. Developmental strategy would be from the bottom and no imposition of development projects. We will run an all-inclusive administration that would promote government of the people and not by a man as a head”.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman of the SDP in the State, Mr. Joseph Sadu, charged all aspirants in the party to ensure rancour-free primaries, saying that they work to strengthen the party in the state.

“SDP is pan-Kwara and ready to develop the state. Out aim is to balance policy with politics. So, I enjoin you all to promote rancour-free primary to strengthen the party and form a template that would take the state higher without crisis. There’s no anointed candidate for any position and there would be no imposition. Let’s support any one that emerges the candidate”.

