Gunmen did not attack our checkpoint in Anambra ― Police

The Anambra State Police Command has debunked a report making a round that its checkpoint was attacked by gunmen at Ihiala Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that gunmen attacked Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area of the state with many people feared dead and others injured.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who debunked the report in a statement, urged the public to disregard the information and described it as mischief.

According to the statement: “The Command wishes to let the members of the public know, that there is no such incident of any attack on police checkpoints in Anambra state.

“Please kindly disregard it, it is an act of mischief makers who want to incite tension in the state.

“The Police shall continue to provide security and enhance peace in the state.”

