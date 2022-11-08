US begins voting as Republicans seek control of Congress

It’s election day in the US with polls now open across the country these midterm elections will determine who controls the US Congress.

For two years, both chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate, have been controlled by Democrats.

The Republicans are predicted to take the House while Senate control is on a knife-edge and too close to call.

Losing either chamber would hinder the agenda of Democratic President Joe Biden.

There are also state-level elections which could mean new abortion laws in some states

Meanwhile Donald Trump hinted he may announce next week that he is running for president again in 2024.

We’ll start getting results after polls close in the US this evening – that’ll be the early hours of the morning, UK time.

