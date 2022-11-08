Many feared dead as gunmen attack Police checkpoint in Anambra

Some persons have been feared dead after gunmen attacked a Police checkpoint in Anambra State.

Some others were also said to have been injured during the attack that took place around 10:30 am.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident occurred between Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, debunked the report in a statement and urged the public to disregard the information, and described it as mischief.

According to the statement: “The Command wishes to let the members of the public know, that there is no such incident of any attack on police checkpoints in Anambra state.

“Please kindly disregard it, it is an act of mischief makers who want to incite tension in the state.

“The Police shall continue to provide security and enhance peace in the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UK Govt Says It No Longer Advises Against Travel To Abuja, But….

The United Kingdom government on Mondays said it no longer advises against travel to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but added that risks still remain high…

I Got Contact Of Syndicate Members From A Convict I Met In Prison —Suspected Car Thief

A 23-year-old suspect, Isaiah Timileyin, who was among the four arrested for being in possession of a car suspected to have been snatched, has told police operatives how he linked up with other gang members through a convict still serving his term in a prison…

Strike Suspension: SSANU Urges FG To Implement Agreement, Lists Worst-Funded State Universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian universities (SSANU) has called on the Federal Government to uphold and speedily implement the agreement that occasioned the suspension of the protracted strike by ASUU…





Liverpool put up for sale by FSG

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group have surprisingly put the club up for sale, The Sun reported…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Adamu’s Lamentation Equals Buhari’s Failure

Lord Henry Peter Brougham lived between September 19, 1778 and May 7, 1868. As a British statesman, Brougham was involved in the transformation of Great Britain…

EDITORIAL: The Sorry State Of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions

FOLLOWING the appalling state of Nigeria’s missions abroad, which directly impinges on its quality of diplomacy and foreign policy, the Federal Government set up a committee to review the state of those missions last week…