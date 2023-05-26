Gunmen on Friday evening Kidnapped a Catholic priest serving in the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese in the person of Rev Fr Mathias Opara.

The priest was kidnapped along Ejemekwuru- Ogbaku road housing Oguta and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Tribune Online gathered that the priest popularly known as Owu Ujo was double-crossed while driving back to Owerri, the state capital after the burial rites of the father of one of his colleagues held at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State

The victim is in charge of Man of Order and Discipline of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

A source said: “Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara popularly known as Owu Ujo has just been kidnapped along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku Road. He was kidnapped alongside others he was in the same vehicle with.”

The source confirmed that the incident happened right before then when they were coming back to Owerri from the funeral rites of the father of another Catholic priest at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Ogu confirmed the kidnap of the priest.

Recall that just last week the Catholic priest in charge of Christ the King Catholic Church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, Jude Maduka and the Catholic priest in charge of St Paul’s parish in Osu in the Isiala Mbano LGA, Rev Fr. Micheal Asomugha, were kidnapped.

