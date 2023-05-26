An indigene of Oyo State, Femi Ajiboye in an open letter to the Oyo State House of Assembly, has condemned the recent suspensions of elected local government chairmen in the state.

It can be recalled that the Oyo State House of Assembly since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections has suspended three Council Chairmen over alleged gross misconduct, misappropriation of funds and other activities.

Femi, who describe the recent happenings at the floor of the house as a show of shame also noted that the act of the assembly is worrisome and dangerous to democratic development in the state.

He said “Local government councils in Nigeria are constitutionally provided for which are to be headed by chairmen who have been duly elected just like states of the federation are constitutionally provided for to be headed by the governor. Other higher executives or even lawmakers having the power to suspend, remove or sack an elected chairman makes a mockery of the independence or autonomy of that cadre of government and the independence of the person heading it.

“The legislators are supposed to be independent arms of government that set out its own rules and procedure. Proper investigation and persecution should be made and everybody should presumed innocent until proven guilty by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not that the legislative arm of the state acts on the decision of their counter parts in the local government without playing a verifiable role, they should carryout their own proper and procedural legislative investigations as prescribe by law, and and not ratifying reports made to them in my opinion.

He called on the Adebo Ogundoyin led House of Assembly to respect democratic principles and due process in all their activities, including dealing with all citizens of Oyo State.