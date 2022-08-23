Group raises alarm over activities of fake developers

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has raised the alarm over the proliferation of fake developers in the country who are particularly into the sale of land in the country.

Raising the alarm, the Executive Director of HDAN, Festus Adebayo, said the sensitisation has become necessary following a series of complains it has received from various subscribers and victims who reported that they discovered that a number of lands bought from these developers have been greeted by problems such as false ownership, fake and inadequate documentations, among others.

In a statement in Abuja, Adebayo said that the company has vowed to release the list of these fraudulent real estate developers who have made it their stock-in-trade to swindle innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians from their hard-earned money through the purchase of these disputed lands and properties.

According to him, putting out this list will create awareness to the general public as to the real estate developers that should be avoided in the meantime.

Lamenting the damage that the fraudulent developers are causing the sector, Adebayo said that a lot of people in the diaspora have fell victims to these developers.

While calling on the government to protect the interest of prospective foreign investors in the real estate industry, he said: “We must do all we can to create an investment friendly environment in Nigeria. If we completely destroy the reputation of the country, we will all suffer the consequences.”

He also cautioned all estate developers to follow set guidelines, rules and regulations, while calling on the genuine ones not to sit idly by and watch the bad eggs amongst them ruin the sector.

He advised all prospective buyers of real estate properties, whether it be land or property to do their due diligence by checking out the developers and agents, their documentations and registration before finalising any deal.

The HDAN director also warned the alleged fake developers to settle with their victims within the shortest period of time before the organisation releases the list it has compiled so far.

He also called on law enforcement agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute all land grabbers and fraudulent estate developers and agents in its custody to serve as a deterrent to their counterparts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid





THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…