Group moves to boost Ekiti’s IGR through mountain tourism

A non-governmental organisation, Discover Ekiti, has revealed that the state has the potential to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through development and promotion of abundant mountains across the state.

Team Leader of the group, Michael Peculiar Ekiran, stated this while addressing journalists at the weekend ahead of the next Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari 2.0 scheduled for April 13, 2020.

He noted that Ekiti was of the African communities endowed with largest and astonishing mountains, hills and rock formations, adding that the group was committed through the event in showcasing it to the world and attract tourist to the States.

Ekiran, who lamented a lot of potentials that could have helped in boosting the socio-economic value of communities in the state have been left untouched, assured that the group would attract investors and development partners who would show interest in investing in the state’s mountain tourism potentials.

He said, “Considering the huge tourists’ attraction prospect and annual global turnover of Mountain Tourism, it is quite unfortunate that Ekiti State being a community with one of the largest endowment of mountains, hills and rock formation in the world is currently not earning revenue on mountain tourism.

” In this view, we are championing this course by projecting, promoting and showcasing Ekiti Mountains to the world as one of best choice destinations for mountain tourism.”

He disclosed that no fewer than between 200 and 500 participants are being expected for the year’s destination at the historical Olosunta hills in Ikere-Ekiti.

The state Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investry, Mr David Olushoga and the Director-General, Ekiti Council for Arts and Culture, Wale Ojo-Lanre, while commending the group for the initiative, said the state must boost its economy through the rich natural endowment.

Also speaking, the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, explained the significance of the hill to the formation of the state, saying all hands must be on deck to bring out the best from it in the overall interest of the state.

The monarch, who commended the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi for the sustained peace in the state, promised his community’s maximum support to the success of the mountain safari at the Olosunta hills.