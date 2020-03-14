Fayemi To Sign Amotekun Bill On Monday

By Paul Omorogbe
Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi will sign into law the bill for the establishment of Ekiti Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps on Monday, March 16, 2020.

This according to a release by the state government.

The event will take place at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, by 11.00 am.

The bill was passed into law by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on February 14, 2020, after passing through the required legislative process and a public hearing.

