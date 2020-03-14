Aftermath of dethronement: Sanusi says, I am moving on
Deposed Emir of Kano, HRH Lamido Sanusi II, has spoken on his travails in the last few days, saying he is moving on.
In a video posted on the Twitter handle @ogundamisi, belonging to Kayode Ogundamisi, Sanusi said, “I have done what I could in six years. I am moving on.”
Here is a clip of the video:
My brother, SLS has moved on. I think you guys should also move on. Why una dey campaign after election results? pic.twitter.com/5GVWbTHsKL
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 14, 2020