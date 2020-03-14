Aftermath of dethronement: Sanusi says, I am moving on

By Paul Omorogbe
Sanusi, DSS, IGP, Emir of Kano, court
Sanusi

Deposed Emir of Kano, HRH Lamido Sanusi II, has spoken on his travails in the last few days, saying he is moving on.

In a video posted on the Twitter handle @ogundamisi, belonging to Kayode Ogundamisi,  Sanusi said, “I have done what I could in six years. I am moving on.”

Here is a clip of the video:

