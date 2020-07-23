Group mitigates COVID-19 effects in Oyo

Since the first recorded case of the new coronavirus in Nigeria, governments both at the federal and state levels have put in place measures to check further spread of the virus and set machinery in motion to give adequate care to those who have been infected.

However, in a country like Nigeria where healthcare and other systems are challenged, there is no doubt about the fact that private entities need to assist the government in the fight against the pandemic which continues to ravage the world.

It is in the light of this that Baby Blue Angels Foundation, a non-profit organisation renowned for giving support to many, decided to complement government’s effort at mitigating the effects of the pandemic by reaching out to the underprivileged such as widows, widowers and youths in Oyo State.

The kind gesture was extended to commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada riders, who were given face masks in areas such as Monatan, Akobo, General Gas in Ibadan metropolis. Also, health centres were not left out from the outreach as gloves, hand sanitisers and other personal protective equipment (PPE) were donated.

Orphanages, schools, religious centres were also part of beneficiaries as they also received tap-fitted buckets, face masks and hand sanitisers.

Coordinator of the foundation, Omolara Ajadi, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on behalf of the founder, Ramata Agberemi Dabo, noted that Baby Blue Foundation as part of its mission statement to support humanity felt it was worthwhile to come out and lend a hand of support at this point in time.

“We believe government should not be left to bear the burden alone and that is the reason we are reaching out to people who we believe need help at this point in time.

“We have been to many places to give our little to support by way of donating items capable of alleviating the sufferings of the people and also to protect them against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ajadi, further said:”On may 27, which was a remarkable day for children, as it is known to be their special day, children had to celebrate this year Children’s Day in their various areas due to government order of social distance, Baby Blue Angels Foundation counted these children worthy to celebrate, and in this sprit, we visited some children in their various homes with lots of gift items such as face masks, bags, cups, game items, groceries and cakes.

“On 6th of July 2020, which was the resumption day for terminal students in Oyo State, schools like IDC Primary School, Oritamerin, St John’s Anglican Grammar School Igbo Oloyin, Aroro Community Grammar School, Army Day Secondary School, Methodist Grammar School, Bodija, to mention a few, were given tap-fitted buckets and sanitizers to prevent the spread of coronavirus among our students.”

Baby Blue Angels Foundation, in a bid to support government’s fight against COVID-19, donated tap-fitted buckets and packs of hand sanitisers to the Oyo State government through the ministry of education.

During the presentation which held on the premises of the ministry, where the Commissioner for Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, received the items on behalf of the state government, Ajadi commended the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, and his team for making education free in all primary and secondary schools in the state and abolishing the three thousand naira (N3,000) charges collected by the previous government.

She also commended the Oyo State government on its strides in providing a conducive atmosphere for students to learn by renovating their classrooms, providing learning materials and taking care of teachers’ welfare.

Olaleye, while appreciating the gesture by Baby Blue Foundation, assured that the items donated would be put to judicious use as they would also be taken to government schools which are outside Ibadan, in order for them not to feel left out.

