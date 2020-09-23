Following the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to a nationwide strike to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) and electricity prices in the country, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has concluded plans to hold an emergency meeting of all the governors with the view to avert the nationwide strike declared by the organised labour.

According to a statement issued by NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bekko-Barkindo, the emergency meeting was aimed at seeking “ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the DG of the Forum Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru said.

“The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6 pm,” the statement read.

