Nigeria records 111 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,724

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,724.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 23rd of September 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57724 cases have been confirmed, 48985 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 111 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria; Lagos (31), Gombe (18), Kaduna (18), FCT (15), Rivers (14), Imo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,0863,63515,246205
FCT5,5985894,93277
Plateau3,3048252,44831
Oyo3,2369382,25939
Edo2,616232,486107
Kaduna2,377882,25534
Rivers2,277462,17259
Delta1,8001011,65049
Ogun1,774251,72128
Kano1,734241,65654
Ondo1,606261,54535
Enugu1,285981,16621
Ebonyi1,03811,00730
Kwara1,0287892525
Abia881268478
Gombe8579074225
Katsina84836745724
Osun8181878317
Borno741270336
Bauchi6921466414
Imo56533621712
Benue4735041310
Nasarawa44911132513
Bayelsa397537022
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti317172946
Akwa Ibom28882728
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2342019816
Anambra2322918419
Sokoto161214217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River852749
Zamfara780735
Yobe758598
Kogi5032

