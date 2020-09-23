Nigeria records 111 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,724

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,724.
The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 23rd of September 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 57724 cases have been confirmed, 48985 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 111 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria; Lagos (31), Gombe (18), Kaduna (18), FCT (15), Rivers (14), Imo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,086
|3,635
|15,246
|205
|FCT
|5,598
|589
|4,932
|77
|Plateau
|3,304
|825
|2,448
|31
|Oyo
|3,236
|938
|2,259
|39
|Edo
|2,616
|23
|2,486
|107
|Kaduna
|2,377
|88
|2,255
|34
|Rivers
|2,277
|46
|2,172
|59
|Delta
|1,800
|101
|1,650
|49
|Ogun
|1,774
|25
|1,721
|28
|Kano
|1,734
|24
|1,656
|54
|Ondo
|1,606
|26
|1,545
|35
|Enugu
|1,285
|98
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,038
|1
|1,007
|30
|Kwara
|1,028
|78
|925
|25
|Abia
|881
|26
|847
|8
|Gombe
|857
|90
|742
|25
|Katsina
|848
|367
|457
|24
|Osun
|818
|18
|783
|17
|Borno
|741
|2
|703
|36
|Bauchi
|692
|14
|664
|14
|Imo
|565
|336
|217
|12
|Benue
|473
|50
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|449
|111
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|397
|5
|370
|22
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|317
|17
|294
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|288
|8
|272
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|234
|20
|198
|16
|Anambra
|232
|29
|184
|19
|Sokoto
|161
|2
|142
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|85
|2
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|75
|8
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-31
Gombe-18
Kaduna-18
FCT-15
Rivers-14
Imo-3
Kwara-3
Oyo-3
Bayelsa-2
Ogun-2
Edo-1
Osun-1
57,724 confirmed
48,985 discharged
1,102 deaths pic.twitter.com/LFW69Zb0vR
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 23, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
BREAKING: Ten Killed In Petrol Tanker Explosion In Kogi
No fewer than ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday morning.
Tribune Online gathered that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.
Lagos Govt Rolls Out Low-Key 60th Independence Day Programmes
Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week
Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.
For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction
Nigeria records 111 cases
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com