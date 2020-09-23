Nigeria records 111 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,724

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,724.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 23rd of September 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57724 cases have been confirmed, 48985 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 111 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria; Lagos (31), Gombe (18), Kaduna (18), FCT (15), Rivers (14), Imo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1), Osun (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,086 3,635 15,246 205 FCT 5,598 589 4,932 77 Plateau 3,304 825 2,448 31 Oyo 3,236 938 2,259 39 Edo 2,616 23 2,486 107 Kaduna 2,377 88 2,255 34 Rivers 2,277 46 2,172 59 Delta 1,800 101 1,650 49 Ogun 1,774 25 1,721 28 Kano 1,734 24 1,656 54 Ondo 1,606 26 1,545 35 Enugu 1,285 98 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,028 78 925 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Gombe 857 90 742 25 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Osun 818 18 783 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 692 14 664 14 Imo 565 336 217 12 Benue 473 50 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 397 5 370 22 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 317 17 294 6 Akwa Ibom 288 8 272 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-31

Gombe-18

Kaduna-18

FCT-15

Rivers-14

Imo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Bayelsa-2

Ogun-2

Edo-1

Osun-1 57,724 confirmed

48,985 discharged

1,102 deaths pic.twitter.com/LFW69Zb0vR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 23, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Ten Killed In Petrol Tanker Explosion In Kogi

No fewer than ten people have lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the petrol tanker rammed other vehicles at Felele in Lokoja and exploded as other incoming vehicles rammed it.

Lagos Govt Rolls Out Low-Key 60th Independence Day Programmes

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, rolled out programmes for the country’s 60th Independent anniversary celebration, saying the occasion would be low-key in the face of COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the whole world and the country inclusive.

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction

Nigeria records 111 cases